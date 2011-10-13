(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 13-Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that although most of its credit outlooks on German insurers are stable, ratings headroom has narrowed since the onset of the financial market crisis.

Furthermore, a deepening credit crisis or sustained low interest rates could put pressure on German insurers' ratings, we said in our industry report card, "Credit Quality At German Non-Life Insurers Is Trending Stronger Than In The Life Sector."

"The German insurers we rate have been able to maintain their financial strength in the very challenging years from 2008 to date," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Christian Badorff.

The reasons are, in our view:

-- Conservative balance sheet management, coupled with adequate and improving risk management practices;

-- Relatively conservative asset allocation;

-- Resilient capitalization throughout the financial market turmoil;

-- Still positive non-life underwriting performance, despite competitive pressures, especially in motor insurance;

-- Overall prudent reserving practices; and

-- Healthy technical results in life insurance and, although gradual, reductions in policyholder crediting rates.

"Furthermore, insurance companies as a whole in Germany continue to demonstrate resilient credit fundamentals amid today's tough operating and financial market conditions," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ralf Bender.

However, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services sees different trends for the non-life and life markets.

Although we expect credit quality in the German non-life insurance market to remain stable, it may trend downward in the life insurance sector over the next few years.

We set out the reasons for this credit outlook in detail in our recently published commentary, "German Insurers' Staying Power Faces An Endurance Test From The Financial Markets," published Sept. 27, 2011.

Here, we summarize the main points:

-- We believe German life insurers will probably be more affected by persistently low interest rates, volatile equity markets, increasing credit risk, and forthcoming EU Solvency II regulatory measures than German non-life insurers.

-- Lower bond yields reduce the spread between investment income and guaranteed rates on life insurance policies, which could strain capitalization and compel companies to cut crediting rates.

-- Non-life insurers are on average better capitalized, better able to generate earnings, and less reliant on investment returns.

-- Increasing credit risk in Europe could be negative for the ratings on Germany's insurers.

-- We believe positive rating momentum in the German insurance market is relatively unlikely.

Our insurer financial strength and counterparty credit ratings average 'A' on German insurers and Germany-based subsidiaries of international insurance groups. However, the ratings range from 'AA' to 'BBB+'--all investment-grade.

The rating distribution includes companies with ratings that include one or more notches of uplift from their stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs) due to our expectation of parental support, based on our group methodology criteria.

On aggregate, we consider capitalization, financial flexibility, management and strategy, investments, and liquidity as relative rating strengths for the German insurers we rate, as we explained in the Sept. 27 report. By contrast, we observe relative weaknesses in pressured operating performance, as well as in the capitalizations of some group subsidiaries and life insurers.

Although competitive positions vary, this, in our view, is an important differentiating factor for individual companies' long-term financial strength, as a basis for future earnings and the ability to build capitalization.

