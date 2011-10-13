(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 13- Continuing adverse conditions in investment markets
are putting insurer financial strength ratings on global
multiline insurers to the test, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services said in its industry report card "Sovereign Exposure
And Market Volatility Could Pose Heightened Threat To Ratings On
Global Multiline Insurers," published today.
"Our attention is particularly focused on capital adequacy,
which we have flagged as a rating weakness for many of the
global multiline insurers (GMIs) covered in this report,
particularly given the once again tumultuous investment
markets," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lotfi
Elbarhdadi.
"However, our concerns are tempered by our positive views
about their broad geographic spread and asset and liability
diversification," added Mr. Elbarhdadi.
We are also looking at the ability of management teams to
weather stormy markets through efficient enterprise risk
management and adequate management actions. Besides lower equity
prices, widening credit spreads and decreasing interest rates,
which are dampening investment returns, are weighing on
earnings. Plus, they have probably offset the positive impact of
management actions in the past few months to restore capital
strength and operating performance. Falling stock prices for the
GMIs and widening credit spreads in our view are further
constraining their financial flexibility.
The substantial exposure of GMIs' fixed-income portfolios to
sovereign bonds and banks in general makes them vulnerable to
the consequences of a potential turn for the worse. This could
also pressure the ratings, depending on the size of a particular
GMI's exposure. However, based on our view of their diversified
and strong credit quality investment portfolios, as reflected by
their on average strong credit ratings, we have not carried out
any negative rating action on a GMI on the back of the recent
downgrades of the U.S. and Italy. The ratings have also held up
well after the downgrades of Greece, Ireland, and Portugal.
Under our criteria, we believe that relatively deficient
capital adequacy is likely to become an increasing source of
pressure on ratings. Our rating analysis factors in, however,
earning generation abilities and actions that management may
take to preserve capital. These actions include asset and
liability derisking measures, conservative crediting rates for
policyholders, and earning retention policies.
We continue to view capital adequacy as a rating weakness to
varying degrees for many of the Europe-based GMIs covered in
this report. Current market conditions have, we believe, largely
erased the improvement in GMIs' risk-adjusted solvency ratios in
the first half of 2011. These market trends are also likely to
put an even greater drag on GMIs' efforts to rebuild capital
adequacy through earnings generation, in our opinion.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer
Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model,
June 7, 2010
-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009