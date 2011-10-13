(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 13

-- The loan-to-value ratio of Sweden-based investment holding company Industrivarden (INDUa.ST) has risen to above our expectations for the ratings in the last few weeks.

-- We view the prospects of a strong, quick equity market rebound, which would lower the LTV, as slim, and therefore believe the company may have to act to reduce gearing.

-- We are placing the 'A/A-1' ratings on Industrivarden on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We could lower the ratings, most likely by one notch, if the group does not demonstrate its commitment to a lower gearing of below 30% on a sustainable basis.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it placed its 'A/A-1' corporate credit ratings on Sweden-based investment holding company Industrivarden AB on CreditWatch with negative implications.

The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that Industrivarden may not be able to restore its loan-to-value (LTV) ratio to below 30% in the near term, which is our current guidance for the rating.

Due to the further decline in equity market prices over the last few weeks, Industrivarden's LTV has materially increased. While we believe that its investment portfolio is well diversified, this has not prevented valuation declines of about 30%--adjusted for purchases and sales of securities--during the first nine months of the year, according to the company.

On Sept. 30, 2011, the market value of the company's portfolio was down to Swedish krona (SEK) 52.2 billion. Adjusted net debt was SEK18.1 billion, resulting from some losses on puts sold by, and exercised against, Industrivarden on some of its assets. This includes a SEK0.9 billion adjustment for the difference between the face and book value of convertible bonds. As a consequence, the LTV was about 35%, well above our maximum threshold for the rating.

After the drop in equity prices during the first few days of October, we estimate that all other things being equal (that is, no divestments or acquisitions), it would take a market rebound of about 15% to restore the LTV to within our expectations for the current ratings. We currently think that the likelihood of such a marked recovery in equity prices remains low, given economic prospects in Europe. Indeed, the Kingdom of Sweden (AAA/Stable/A-1+) is in our view one of the best-performing countries in the region, and we affirmed the ratings for that reason on Oct. 4, 2011. However, Industrivarden's portfolio companies are largely exposed to economic conditions beyond Swedish borders.

As a consequence, we believe some proactive action by management may be necessary in order to reduce the LTV ratio. However, we perceive little evidence of a willingness to sell, as the company has made no major disposals in its portfolio for some time, only a reallocation of funds.

Standard & Poor's aims to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the next four weeks, after holding discussions with management and receiving more in-depth information about financial policy, leverage objectives, and the path to achievement.

We could lower the ratings, most likely by one notch, if the group does not demonstrate its commitment to a lower gearing of below 30% on a sustainable basis. Given current equity market sentiment, such a commitment will most likely be best demonstrated through actions. In contrast, we could affirm the ratings if Industrivarden can demonstrate a credible and timely plan to achieve the credit metrics for the ratings.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- 2004 Rating Methodology for European Investment Holding and Operating Holding Companies, May 28, 2004

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- The Specter Of A Double Dip In Europe Looms Larger, October 4, 2011