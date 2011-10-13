(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 13
-- The loan-to-value ratio of Sweden-based investment holding company
Industrivarden (INDUa.ST) has risen to above our expectations for the ratings in the last
few weeks.
-- We view the prospects of a strong, quick equity market rebound, which
would lower the LTV, as slim, and therefore believe the company may have to
act to reduce gearing.
-- We are placing the 'A/A-1' ratings on Industrivarden on CreditWatch
with negative implications.
-- We could lower the ratings, most likely by one notch, if the group
does not demonstrate its commitment to a lower gearing of below 30% on a
sustainable basis.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it placed its 'A/A-1' corporate credit ratings
on Sweden-based investment holding company Industrivarden AB on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that Industrivarden may not be
able to restore its loan-to-value (LTV) ratio to below 30% in the near term,
which is our current guidance for the rating.
Due to the further decline in equity market prices over the last few weeks,
Industrivarden's LTV has materially increased. While we believe that its
investment portfolio is well diversified, this has not prevented valuation
declines of about 30%--adjusted for purchases and sales of securities--during
the first nine months of the year, according to the company.
On Sept. 30, 2011, the market value of the company's portfolio was down to
Swedish krona (SEK) 52.2 billion. Adjusted net debt was SEK18.1 billion,
resulting from some losses on puts sold by, and exercised against,
Industrivarden on some of its assets. This includes a SEK0.9 billion
adjustment for the difference between the face and book value of convertible
bonds. As a consequence, the LTV was about 35%, well above our maximum
threshold for the rating.
After the drop in equity prices during the first few days of October, we
estimate that all other things being equal (that is, no divestments or
acquisitions), it would take a market rebound of about 15% to restore the LTV
to within our expectations for the current ratings. We currently think that
the likelihood of such a marked recovery in equity prices remains low, given
economic prospects in Europe. Indeed, the Kingdom of Sweden (AAA/Stable/A-1+)
is in our view one of the best-performing countries in the region, and we
affirmed the ratings for that reason on Oct. 4, 2011. However,
Industrivarden's portfolio companies are largely exposed to economic
conditions beyond Swedish borders.
As a consequence, we believe some proactive action by management may be
necessary in order to reduce the LTV ratio. However, we perceive little
evidence of a willingness to sell, as the company has made no major disposals
in its portfolio for some time, only a reallocation of funds.
Standard & Poor's aims to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the next
four weeks, after holding discussions with management and receiving more
in-depth information about financial policy, leverage objectives, and the path
to achievement.
We could lower the ratings, most likely by one notch, if the group does not
demonstrate its commitment to a lower gearing of below 30% on a sustainable
basis. Given current equity market sentiment, such a commitment will most
likely be best demonstrated through actions. In contrast, we could affirm the
ratings if Industrivarden can demonstrate a credible and timely plan to
achieve the credit metrics for the ratings.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- 2004 Rating Methodology for European Investment Holding and Operating
Holding Companies, May 28, 2004
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- The Specter Of A Double Dip In Europe Looms Larger, October 4, 2011