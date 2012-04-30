(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 30 -
Summary analysis -- AstraZeneca PLC ----------------------- 30-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Pharmaceutical
preparations
Mult. CUSIP6: 046353
Mult. CUSIP6: 04635P
Mult. CUSIP6: 04635R
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Jul-2007 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
06-Apr-1999 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+
Rationale
The ratings on U.K.-based pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca PLC reflect
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "excellent" business
risk profile, underpinned by a blockbuster-rich drug portfolio, and its
"modest" financial risk profile, as our criteria define these terms.