Oct 13- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based Taichung Commercial Bank's (TCB) ratings, including its Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating 'BB+' with Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is detailed below.

The ratings reflect TCB's overall steady financial profile, its still small franchise, modest profitability and capitalisation, adequate asset quality and sound liquidity. The Stable Outlook is underpinned by adequate capital strength. Increase in risk appetite or asset quality deterioration resulting in losses and reduced capital may put pressure on ratings.

TCB reported improved asset quality and increased loan loss reserve coverage in H111. Meanwhile, moderate loan growth (5% in H111) and low provision charges helped lift return on assets to 0.41% in H111 from 0.13% in 2010. TCB has maintained a sound liquidity profile, due to its well-established deposit-taking franchise in its home region in central Taiwan. TCB's capitalisation is modest, with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 7.9% (industry average: 9%). The bank is planning to raise TWD4.5bn in equity in Q411 to improve its core capital base.

The ratings on TCB's s debt instruments are in line with Fitch's criteria for rating such instruments. The convertible bond rating is equivalent to the bank's National Long-Term rating, and reflects its status as senior, unsecured obligations of the bank. The subordinated bond rating is one notch below the bank's National Long-Term rating, reflecting its subordinated status within the capital structure.

TCB is a privately owned regional bank in Taiwan, with a deposit market share of 1.2% (81.5% from its home region in central Taiwan) at end-H111. China Man-Made Fiber Corp <1718.TW > is its largest shareholder and has nine out of 15 seats on the Board of Directors.

TCB:

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B' - National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable

- National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'

- Individual rating affirmed at 'C/D'

- Support rating affirmed at '5'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF'

- Convertible bonds affirmed at 'A-(twn)'

- Subordinated bonds affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'

