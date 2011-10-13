(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 13-

OVERVIEW

-- On July 11, we affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our long-term counterparty rating on Bank of Ireland .

-- The ratings on Avondale Securities' class A1 and A2 notes are weak-linked to the rating on Bank of Ireland.

-- Due to an administrative error, we did not affirm and remove from CreditWatch negative the ratings in this transaction when we updated the rating on Bank of Ireland on July 11.

-- We have now corrected this error by affirming and removing from CreditWatch negative our ratings on both tranches of debt in Avondale Securities to reflect the rating on Bank of Ireland.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on Avondale Securities S.A.'s class A-1 and A-2 notes (see list below). This follows the same action taken on the support sponsor, Bank of Ireland (BOI), on July 11, 2011.

On July 11, we affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'BB+' long-term counterparty credit rating on BOI (see "Various Rating Actions Taken On Irish Banks; Off Watch Neg").

The ratings on the class A-1 and A-2 notes are weak-linked to the rating on BOI due to the support agreement obligating BOI to meet, under certain conditions, payments due on the notes, and potential tax liabilities, as well as BOI's servicing of the policies.

Due to an administrative error, we did not revise our ratings on both tranches of debt in Avondale Securities when we updated our rating on BOI in July. Today's rating actions are to correct this error.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Various Rating Actions Taken On Irish Banks; Off Watch Neg, July 11, 2011

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- Methodology For Rating And Surveilling European Corporate Securitizations, Jan. 23, 2008

RATINGS LIST

Avondale Securities S.A.

EUR400 Million Floating-Rate Emergence Offset Notes

Class Rating

To From

Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

A-1 BB+ (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg

BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg (SPUR) BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg (SPUR)

A-2 BB+ (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg