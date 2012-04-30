HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 3 at 12:10 P.M. EST/0510 GMT
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 30 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- PTT Exploration and Production Public Co. Ltd. 30-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: Thailand
Primary SIC: Oil and gas
exploration
services
Mult. CUSIP6: 69364V
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Aug-2004 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
08-Oct-2003 BBB+/-- BBB/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on PTT Exploration and Production Public Co. Ltd. (PTTEP) reflects the Thailand-based company's strategic importance to PTT Public Co. Ltd. (PTT; BBB+/Stable/--) and the government of Thailand (foreign currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; local currency A-/Stable/A-2; axAA/axA-1). The rating also reflects PTTEP's strong domestic position and solid profitability and cash flow-generating capability. We assess the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory".
The company's dependence on PTT for almost all its revenue, and its aggressive growth plans partly offset these strengths. PTTEP is also exposed to execution risk for the development of its substantial proven but undeveloped fields, and related heavy capital requirements.
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
Feb 3 The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Friday issued an order delegating further authority to its staff in absence of a quorum on the Commission starting Feb. 4.
LONDON, Feb 3 Liberty House Group, an industrial and commodities group which has been buying up British steel assets, could list parts of the company in London by 2018, its executive chairman told Reuters on Friday.