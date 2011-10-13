(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 13- Fitch Ratings says yesterday's move by Scottish and Southern Energy Plc ("SSE", A-/Stable) to begin using the day ahead market to auction all its electricity capacity and purchase all its electricity demand may lower barriers to entry for new domestic energy suppliers but is unlikely to break the dominance of the big six electricity suppliers in the retail market

"In reality, electricity retail is a very difficult market to enter," says Oliver Schuh, Director in Fitch's Energy and Utilities Group. "Big six companies enjoy significant advantages in terms of economies of scale in back office, brand recognition and marketing. Their scale and diversification also allows them, if necessary, to pursue pricing strategies that smooth out the burden for domestic customers at times of volatile wholesale energy markets. A new standalone domestic supply entrant is more exposed to wholesale prices and less likely to be able to absorb the short-term earnings impact of market movements."

SSE expects its move to be followed by some of the other big six suppliers. Until now, these companies obtained most of the electricity for their retail businesses from their own generation assets, with only a small amount of trading on the open market when there were mismatches in supply and demand within groups.

SSE's announcement is likely to result in a more liquid and transparent short-term market. This will provide a better indication of market pricing and potentially reveal where in the energy value chain profit is actually generated. This transparency may lead to small incremental benefits to consumers, but should also allow the big six to mount more robust defences when faced with charges of earning excessive profits from household customers.