(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 02 -
==============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Tenet Sompo Insurance Pte. Ltd. --------------- 02-Jan-2013
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: Singapore
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Financial Strength Rating History:
23-Feb-2012 A
30-Jun-2002 A+
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Tenet Sompo Insurance Pte. Ltd. (Tenet SJ) reflects the
insurer's strategic importance to the Asia business of its parent, Sompo Japan
Insurance Inc. (Sompo Japan: local currency A+/Stable/--). The rating also
reflects Tenet SJ's moderately strong investment profile with good quality
fixed income and good liquidity. The insurer's weakened operating performance,
limited competitive position within Singapore's fragmented non-life insurance
market, and significant reliance on reinsurance temper the above strengths.
Our rating on Tenet SJ factors in three notches of support over the company's
stand-alone credit profile but is a notch lower than the parent group rating.
Tenet SJ receives explicit support from Sompo Japan through a net worth
maintenance agreement under which the parent will maintain a
higher-than-minimum regulatory solvency. However, our view on explicit parent
support has changed to a "less strong" commitment from "strong" commitment.
This is because, following the Thai floods, the company was unable to restore
its capitalization to the level agreed under the net worth agreement for more
than six months between 2011 and early 2012.
Tenet SJ demonstrates its strategic importance to Sompo Japan by providing
insurance support to the group's key clients that have operations in Asia. The
insurer is highly integrated with its parent through the latter's regional
office--Sompo Japan Asia Holdings Pte. Ltd. Tenet SJ benefits from business
referrals and technical support in areas of underwriting and investment from
Sompo Japan. It also continues to provide underwriting capacity to other Sompo
Japan subsidiaries in Asia through various inward reinsurance programs.
However, given the effects of the Thai flood losses, we believe the company's
overall business profile has become riskier due to potential catastrophe
exposure.
Tenet SJ's capitalization has weakened significantly after the Thai flood
losses based on our capital analysis. This is because we factor in an
increased catastrophe risk charge in our analysis. We now consider the
insurer's capitalization as satisfactory compared with our earlier assessment
of strong. Capitalization became vulnerable immediately after the losses.
However, the company was able to bolster capitalization through reinsurance
recoverables, parent support, and the profit generated over the past year.
Tenet SJ's regulatory solvency, which is about 240%, has nearly recovered to
the pre-flood losses level. The company's reliance on reinsurance remains
high, with a cession rate of over 70% since 2011 compared with about 50%-57%
in the previous years. Tenet SJ's high net losses in the past year underscore
its insufficient reinsurance coverage for catastrophe risk. Nevertheless, the
company's reinsurance coverage has improved following a reinsurance program in
2012.
Tenet SJ's investment allocation is satisfactory, in our view. Nearly most of
its invested assets are in fixed-interest income assets: cash deposits,
highly-rated bond investments, and money market funds (totally about 98% of
invested assets as of Dec. 31, 2011). We consider the insurer's investment
portfolio as liquid, providing a good match between its assets and relatively
short-tailed liabilities.
We view Tenet SJ's operating performance as adequate, despite poor performance
over the past year due to the Thai flood losses. The insurer's combined ratio
was above 1000% in 2011. We expect this ratio to be within 100% in 2012 and
2013. The Japanese business, which accounts for 70% of the company's total
business, was also negatively affected by the Thai floods because of the
losses to Japanese interests in Thailand.
Tenet SJ's modest size in the local non-Japanese related business within the
competitive Singapore non-life insurance market is a rating weakness. However,
its niche position in servicing the Japanese corporate accounts moderates this
weakness. The insurer had a 1.2% market share of premiums in 2011, and its
market share increased to 3% following the company's merger with the erstwhile
Tenet Insurance Co. Ltd. While the merger has significantly improved Tenet
SJ's competitive position, its size remains modest.
Enterprise risk management
Tenet SJ's enterprise risk management (ERM) is adequate, in our opinion. The
insurer has adequate risk controls despite a traditional risk management
approach. We also believe the insurer's risk control culture is prudent. An
independent risk management committee reports to the board each quarter. The
risk management framework originated from an external vendor and was
customized to cater to Tenet SJ's risk profile. The Thai flood experience has
tested the effectiveness of the company's ERM. We view Tenet SJ's catastrophe
risks, emerging risks, and reinsurance control as weak compared with its
adequate overall ERM score. The insurer stringently adheres to its internal
control framework and has a focused approach to monitoring its risk profile.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Tenet SJ reflects the outlook on the ratings on Sompo
Japan, given the explicit support Tenet SJ receives from the parent, and its
strategic importance to the group. We expect Tenet SJ's stand-alone credit
profile to remain stable over the next two years supported by its satisfactory
capitalization and overall financial profile. However, the insurer's business
profile could constrain its stand-alone credit profile. We expect Tenet SJ's
underwriting performance to remain satisfactory over the next two years,
despite the significant deterioration in the past year.
We could raise the rating if Tenet SJ's stand-alone credit profile improves
because of capitalization and consistently good operating performance and we
upgrade the parent group. However, this is unlikely to happen over the next
12-24 months.
We may lower the rating if Tenet SJ's strategic importance to the wider group
wanes or its own stand-alone credit profile deteriorates due to unexpectedly
poor underwriting performance.
