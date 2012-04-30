The eight-notch uplift from the SACP factored in SNCBH's long-term corporate credit rating reflects our assessment of SNCBH's:

-- "Very important" role to the Belgian government, as the holding company of the Belgian national railway group (the SNCB group). SNCBH is the sole owner of SNCB (not rated); the owner of 93.61% of Infrabel (AA/Negative/A-1+), of which SNCBH holds 20% of the voting rights, less one vote; and one of Belgium's largest employers.

-- "Integral" link between SNCBH and the Belgian state, its sole owner. This is given the company's strong legal status as an autonomous public body, which prevents its bankruptcy and makes the Kingdom of Belgium ultimately responsible for the entities' obligations.

The SACP is underpinned by our view that SNCB will continue to benefit from significant ongoing state support in the medium term. This includes operating and capital subsidies from the Belgian state, as well as the availability of explicit state guarantees that can be used for new debt issuance, if requested. Other strengths relate to SNCB's dominant position in the rail passenger services market in Belgium, where passenger volumes have increased by 2.9%, on average, in 1995-2010, and Infrabel's monopoly on the country's rail infrastructure.

The SACP is constrained by SNCBH's high debt level and weak credit metrics. We anticipate that the group's profitability will improve in the near term, and that positive cash flows will be restored by the end of 2012. In our view, however, the group's profitability is likely to remain marginal, owing to its high cost base and the state's low-fare policy. We therefore expect debt to remain relatively high in the medium term.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We anticipate that the group's consolidated EBITDA will improve significantly in 2012, on the back of a return of SNCB's EBITDA to positive. This is underpinned by the cost-cutting plans that the SNCB group has been implementing since 2010, and by the restructuring of its rail freight operations to improve its product offering and competitiveness. This compares with the negative EBITDA of EUR181 million that SNCB reported for the year-ended Dec. 31, 2010, and of negative EUR288 million the previous year.

In 2011, we anticipate that SNCB will continue to post negative EBITDA, although with some improvement compared to 2010, and that on a consolidated basis, EBITDA will be close to breakeven. In 2012, we forecast that consolidated EBITDA will be positive, on the back of a significant improvement in SNCB's profitability. We anticipate that passenger volumes will remain resilient, in light of SNCB's track record throughout the 2007-2008 global economic downturn, while freight volumes are likely to be more sensitive to the economic environment than passenger volumes.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

SNCBH, which centralizes the SNCB group's debt, reported gross debt of EUR5.7 billion at year-end 2010, a 6% increase from 2009 gross debt. Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt--which excludes from debt surplus cash and debt serviced by third-parties, and includes debt-like obligations arising from postretirement benefits--was EUR3.4 billion at year-end 2010.

We anticipate that, in 2011 and 2012, debt will remain stable compared to 2010. This is, however, largely dependent on the performance of SNCB, which has been the main driver behind increases in debt in 2009 and 2010. If a double-dip recession were to materialize in Europe, of which we think there is a 40% probability, there could be pressure on cash flows.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-1'. We assess SNCBH's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. Following the inaugural EUR500 million issue under SNCBH's EUR1 billion euro medium-term note (EMTN) program in March 2012, we estimate that sources of liquidity for the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2012, will cover uses of liquidity by about 2x.

We estimate that liquidity sources over the period will include:

-- Unrestricted cash and equivalents of about EUR180 million as of Dec. 31, 2011;

-- EUR500 million 3.950% notes due in 2014;

-- EUR112 million available under committed credit lines. These credit lines do not include any material adverse change clauses or any financial covenants that could trigger debt acceleration.

Liquidity needs over the period will mainly comprise debt maturities of about EUR320 million. We anticipate that, as in previous years, capital subsidies will fully cover capital spending in 2012. Where pre-financing of a specific investment is required, we anticipate that the associated debt service will be covered by back-to-back contracts with the state.

We understand that, for a fee, SNCBH can request a state guarantee for new debt issuance up to an authorized limit of EUR1.37 billion.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the risk of a downgrade if the SNCB group's cost-cutting and restructuring plans do not resolve the financial difficulties at SNCB by the end of 2012. At the current rating level, we anticipate that the SNCB group will have positive operating cash flows in 2012. We also anticipate that the combined cash flows of SNCBH and SNCB will be positive. Failure to return to positive operating cash flows by the end of 2012 could put pressure on the ratings.

The ratings could also come under pressure if liquidity does not remain "adequate," or if group debt rises above what we currently anticipate. A reduction of the level of subsidies provided by Belgium, which support both ongoing operations and new investment, or the signing of new management contracts that are less favorable to the group's companies than in the past, could also lead to a downgrade.

A downgrade of Belgium by more than one notch could also lead to a downgrade of SNCBH, as would a reassessment of our expectation of the "extremely high" likelihood that the Belgian state would provide extraordinary support to SNCBH if needed. Adverse changes in the national or European regulatory framework, or in SNCBH's statutory framework or group structure, could lead us to reevaluate the likely support from the Belgian state, and may result in a multi-notch downgrade of SNCBH.

We could revise the outlook to stable if the combined cash flows of SNCH and SNCB return to positive levels in 2012 and if debt stabilizes.

