(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 02 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on China Merchants
Holdings (International) Co. Ltd. (CMHI: BBB/Stable/--; cnA/--) is not affected by the
company's recent acquisition of stakes in various ports and the deconsolidation of China
Nanshan Development (Group) Incorporation (CND).
In our view, CMHI's actions are in line with its strategy of focusing on its
port business. We expect the company to maintain financial discipline while
pursuing domestic as well as overseas investment opportunities to expand its
port business. We anticipate that CMHI will largely use its operating cash
flow and cash balance to fund the acquisitions.
We expect CMHI's acquisition of a 23% stake in operating port assets in
Djibouti in eastern Africa to contribute to its steady cash flow. We also
expect the company's investment in a 10% stake in Taiwan Kao Ming Container
Terminal to help cement its relationship with key clients. CMHI announced that
it will increase its holding in Shenzhen Chiwan Wharf Holdings Ltd. (not
rated) by 25%, and has an entrustment agreement with CND on CND's shares in
Chiwan Wharf. This will give CMHI effective management and control over Chiwan
Wharf, facilitating the integration of CMHI's ports in West Shenzhen and
enhancing its competitiveness.
The deconsolidation of CND will enable CMHI to maintain stable financial
metrics, in our opinion. CND operates substantial non-port related businesses,
such as property development, which we view as more volatile and highly
leveraged compared with CMHI's port business.