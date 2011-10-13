(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 13- Fitch Ratings has lowered its Support Rating Floors (SRF) for systemically important UK banks to 'A' from 'AA-' and 'A+'. As a result, Lloyds Banking Group plc's (LBG) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc's (RBSG) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) have been downgraded to 'A' from 'AA-'. Separately, Fitch has also placed Barclays plc's IDR and Viability Rating (VR) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The revision of the SRFs reflects Fitch's view that support dynamics are changing in the UK. The banking system is not only large relative to the UK economy, but there is also more advanced political will to reduce the implicit support for the country's banks, building on The Banking Act 2009 and, more recently the various policy recommendations of the Independent Commission on Banking (ICB). Although Fitch has affirmed the '1' Support Ratings of the largest UK banks, indicating that support for these banks is likely to remain high until elements of the UK banking sector complete their rehabilitation and some of the more practical aspects of bank resolution can be implemented, the lower SRF indicates that the potential for the provision of extraordinary support for senior bank creditors is relatively less certain than before. Most smaller UK banks and building societies already have the lowest Support Ratings of '5', reflecting Fitch's opinion that support for senior creditors cannot be relied upon.

The downgrades of LBG and RBSG reflect the revision of their SRF as their current VRs are below that (both at 'bbb'). Both of these banking groups have shown steady improvement in their risk profiles and prospects over the past two years and, assuming there is no major fallout from the euro zone crisis, for example, ought to be able to achieve higher VRs over the medium- and long-term. Fitch preserved a one notch difference between RBSG's Long-term IDR and its major subsidiaries in the US and Ireland but equalised the short-term IDRs of these entities with that of the group to reflect its expectation that the support will remain stronger in the short-term.

Barclays IDRs and VRs reflect the group's strong UK franchise, broad business mix, robust profitability, solid liquidity and sophisticated risk management. They also consider the earnings and risk volatility in its investment banking division, Barclays Capital (BarCap). The RWN on Barclays IDRs and VRs reflects Fitch's view that global trading and universal banks have business models that are particularly sensitive to market sentiment and confidence, that are complex and exposed to greater volatility. They will be resolved in a reasonably short timeframe.

With the exception of Barclays, where Fitch's rating actions are taken in light of the agency's full criteria, all other rating actions have considered only the parts of the criteria that deal with support.

In Fitch's rating framework, a bank's intrinsic creditworthiness is reflected in its Viability Rating, while the potential for extraordinary sovereign support is reflected in its Support Rating Floor. Its IDR is the higher of the two.

