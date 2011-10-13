(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 13- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Morgan Stanley India Capital Private Limited's (MSCIPL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AAA(ind)' with a Stable Outlook, and its National Short-Term rating at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

MSICPL's ratings are driven by Fitch's expectation of continued strong support from its ultimate parent - Morgan Stanley (MS, Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'A'/Stable; Viability Rating: 'a'; Short-Term IDR: 'F1'). The former's systems and operations are well integrated within MS's, and MS has invested over INR1.5bn in MSICPL in FY10 through Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited. The ratings may be downgraded if the linkages of and support from MS are deemed by Fitch to have deteriorated or if MS's ratings are downgraded to India sovereign rating of 'BBB-'

Funding profile is well-matched due to shorter tenor of assets compared with liabilities. It also has back-up liquidity in the form of fixed deposits, bank lines and mutual funds. Leverage is currently below 2x.

Return on average assets (using an average of assets at end-financial year) dipped in FY11 to 1.38% from 2.43% in FY10 due to rising interest costs, although supported by improved operational efficiency. Fitch notes that profitability may be volatile in near-term as the current global economic slowdown impacts business volumes.

MSICPL is engaged in financing MS's private wealth management clients in India against liquid securities (primarily shares) as well as in trading fixed income securities.

Fitch has taken the following additional rating actions on MSICPL's instruments:

Proposed INR7.93bn long-term fully principal protected market-linked debentures: assigned a final rating of 'Fitch AAAemr(ind)'

INR2.07bn fully principal protected market-linked notes (issued and outstanding): affirmed at 'Fitch AAAemr(ind)'

INR20bn short-term debt: affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

INR10bn long-term debt affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'

The suffix 'emr' denotes the exclusion of the embedded market risk from the rating. Ratings of the equity-linked debentures is an ordinal assessment of the underlying credit risk of the instrument and does not factor in the market risk that investors in such instruments will assume. This market risk stems from the fact that coupon payment on these instruments will be based on the performance of a reference index or equity share.