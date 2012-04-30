(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 30 -
Summary analysis -- Bayer AG -------------------------------------- 30-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Positive/A-2 Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Pharmaceutical
preparations
Mult. CUSIP6: 00809@
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Apr-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
11-Jul-2006 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on Germany-based pharmaceuticals, polymers, and agrochemicals
conglomerate Bayer AG reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the
group's strong business risk profile. This arises from Bayer's sizable
presence in pharmaceuticals and excellent market positions in agrochemicals
and high-performance plastics. In addition, the group benefits from business
diversification. Theoretically, this can balance earnings volatility between
the pharmaceuticals division, which can be exposed to pricing pressure and
patent expiries, and the agrochemicals and high-performance plastics
divisions, which can suffer from seasonal and cyclical demand weakness. The
group has strong and promising products in the late stage of development
pipeline, which when completed would generate robust revenues for the company.