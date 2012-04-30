(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 30 - Recovery rates in the European senior loan market have been strong, and in line with the experience of the more mature U.S. loan market, according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' first ever study of recoveries in the European leveraged loan market. The study was published today in a report titled "Europe's Senior Loan Market Delivers A Strong Recovery Performance Over Its First Cycle."

The upsurge, and subsequent slump, in financial markets over the past decade has seen an expanded European leveraged loan market run its first economic cycle, and so has provided a wealth of data from which to measure recovery performance. Previously, data on actual European recovery rates post-default has been limited.

"Although our study data include a high volume of so-called interim recoveries, we believe the results provide a realistic measure of the recovery experience of European leveraged loan investors, namely that senior loans have delivered strong recoveries. What's more, the recovery experience is similar to that of senior loans in the U.S.," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst David Gillmor.

The new study, which evaluated 101 known defaults, found that recovery rates on European first-lien debt have remained strong throughout the cycle, with a mean of at 76.0% by value between 2003 and 2010. This compares with a nominal recovery rate of 83.7% for U.S. loan facilities between 1987 and 2011.

However, we view the nominal European recovery rate with caution since it includes a high volume (65%) of interim recoveries, generally debt exchanges. If only ultimate recoveries are included, the recovery rates are materially lower, with a mean of 63%.

"We believe this difference is due to the high percentage of interim recoveries in which debt has been rolled over or extended," added Mr. Gillmor. "As we track these new instruments to ultimate recovery, the recovered value for original investors in the facilities or notes may look different. In fact, there is a real possibility that ultimate recoveries will be lower than the interim figures indicate."

The study also reveals that:

-- Senior unsecured debt, primarily speculative-grade bonds, achieved recoveries of 48.0% between 2003 and 2010, which compares well with the U.S. long-term empirical average of 51.8% for senior unsecured bonds or 45.9% for all bonds.

-- Second-lien debt recoveries for the period from 2003 to date are low, with a mean of 31%, very similar to the mean mezzanine loan recovery rate of 30%.

-- Senior secured recoveries for France and Spain are as good as, or better than, recoveries for the U.K., despite the latter having what we consider a more secured creditor-friendly legislation.

In addition, the study showed markedly different outcome for recoveries on first-lien debt for publicly rated companies against our portfolio of private credit estimates. Recoveries for publicly rated companies have a mean of 62% and a median of 66%, while those for credit estimates have a mean of 79% and a median of 91%.