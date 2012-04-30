(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 30 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Commerce Insurance Co. --------------------------------- 30-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: United States
Local currency A-/Negative/-- State/Province: Massachusetts
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-Jan-2012 A-/-- --/--
06-Jun-2011 A+/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A-/Negative 17-Jan-2012