(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 30 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Monier Group ------------------------------------------- 30-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: Luxembourg
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Apr-2012 B-/-- B-/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR150 mil var/fixed rate bank ln B+ 30-Apr-2012
EUR54.2 mil var/fixed rate bank ln due
03/16/2015 B- 30-Apr-2012