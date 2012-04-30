(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Luxembourg-registered building materials manufacturer Monier Group S.a.r.l (Monier) has announced plans to refinance substantial debt maturities due in 2015. These plans include the issue of EUR250 million senior secured notes due in 2019 through a special purpose financing entity, Monier Bond Finance & Co. S.C.A.

-- We are assigning our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating to Monier.

-- We are also assigning our 'B-' issue rating to the proposed EUR250 million senior secured notes due in 2019.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view of the group's "adequate" liquidity position under our criteria.

Rating Action

On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' long-term credit rating to Luxembourg-registered building materials manufacturer Monier Group S.a.r.l (Monier). The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we assigned our 'B-' issue rating to the proposed EUR250 million senior secured notes due 2019, to be issued by Monier Bond Finance & Co S.C.A. (Monier Bond Finance; not rated), an orphan special-purpose vehicle (SPV).

Monier will use the proceeds of the notes to refinance its existing senior secured debt through a back-to-back loan (Facility E, a new tranche under the Credit Agreement). We assigned a recovery rating of '4' to the back-to-back loan, reflecting average (30%-50%) recovery prospects for the senior secured noteholders in an event of default.

In addition, we assigned our 'B+' issue rating to the new proposed EUR150 million super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2017, to be issued by Monier. The new super senior RCF has a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (100%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default.