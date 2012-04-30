(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Tata Steel UK Holdings Ltd. ------------------- 30-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/B Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Steel foundries,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Feb-2009 B+/B B+/B

10-Jul-2007 BB-/B BB-/B

Rationale

The rating on Tata Steel UK Holdings Ltd. (TSUKH) reflects the company's weak operating performance due to its weak cost position and demand. Such performance, combined with TSUKH's high debt, has resulted in a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. Our expectation of support from the company's parent, Tata Steel Ltd. (BB/Stable/--), and TSUKH's good market position temper these weaknesses. We believe TSUKH, which comprises the European operations of the Tata Steel group, is strategically important to its parent.

TSUKH is exposed to volatile raw material prices because it lacks raw material security and its cost of production is high, particularly in the U.K. plants. The Tata Steel group's investments in projects in Mozambique (coking coal) and Canada (iron ore) should benefit TSUKH in the form of some backward integration. We expect these investments to improve the company's raw material security to 15%-20% over the next 18-24 months. TSUKH continues to undertake various cost cutting and productivity improvement measures to improve profitability.

TSUKH's operating performance in the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2011, was significantly weaker than our expectation due to lower volumes and realization, and higher raw material costs. Weak demand due to a slowdown in Europe hit volumes and realizations. The company's EBITDA margin was about 1% during the period, and it had an EBITDA loss for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011. EBITDA was significantly lower than our expectation of a 5.5%-6% margin for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2012.