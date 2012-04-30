HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 3 at 12:10 P.M. EST/0510 GMT
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 30 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Reliance Industries Ltd. ---------------------- 30-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Positive/-- Country: India
Primary SIC: Plastics
materials and
resins
Mult. CUSIP6: 759470
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-Nov-2005 BBB/-- BBB/--
02-Feb-2005 BB+/-- BB+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on India-based Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) reflects the company's strong competitive position and good business diversity. RIL's large cash flows and low leverage are additional rating strengths. The company's vulnerability to the cyclical nature of its industries and commodity prices; its exposure to India's country and regulatory risks, and its aggressive growth strategy offset the above strengths.
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
Feb 3 The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Friday issued an order delegating further authority to its staff in absence of a quorum on the Commission starting Feb. 4.
LONDON, Feb 3 Liberty House Group, an industrial and commodities group which has been buying up British steel assets, could list parts of the company in London by 2018, its executive chairman told Reuters on Friday.