(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based 's (PEC) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch
A-(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating action is provided at the end of
this commentary.
The ratings reflect PEC's limited price and exchange rPEC Limitedisks, as around 90% of its
trades are back-to-back transactions. The ratings also reflect the company's expertise in
domestic and international trading and the increasing revenue contribution from its high-margin
non-bullion trades. Fitch notes that PEC has been a negative net debt company over the last
three years due to huge cash reserves (FY11 (financial year ending March): INR3.1bn).
The ratings are constrained by counterparty risk due to PEC's involvement in financing its
trade associates. PEC does reduce this risk by securing such financing by a pledge of goods sold
to associates as security and margins. The ratings are also constrained by PEC's working capital
intensive nature of business, high receivable periods (more than six months), and weak profit
margins (net profit margin 0.7% in FY11; 0.61% in FY10). Non-profitable trades due to government
directives also constrain the ratings.
Fitch notes that claims recoverable from the government remain high at INR7.6bn in FY11
(FY10: INR7.3bn, FY09: INR5.7bn), although, according to the company, they have started
receiving these claims. However, the quality of receivables has improved significantly;
Receivables in more than six months category declined in FY11 to 28% and further to 20% in
9MFY12, from a high of 39% in FY09. Also, the percentage of receivables above one year fell to
11.5% in FY11 (FY10: 15.9%).