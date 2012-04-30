(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based 's (PEC) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A-(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating action is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect PEC's limited price and exchange rPEC Limitedisks, as around 90% of its trades are back-to-back transactions. The ratings also reflect the company's expertise in domestic and international trading and the increasing revenue contribution from its high-margin non-bullion trades. Fitch notes that PEC has been a negative net debt company over the last three years due to huge cash reserves (FY11 (financial year ending March): INR3.1bn).

The ratings are constrained by counterparty risk due to PEC's involvement in financing its trade associates. PEC does reduce this risk by securing such financing by a pledge of goods sold to associates as security and margins. The ratings are also constrained by PEC's working capital intensive nature of business, high receivable periods (more than six months), and weak profit margins (net profit margin 0.7% in FY11; 0.61% in FY10). Non-profitable trades due to government directives also constrain the ratings.

Fitch notes that claims recoverable from the government remain high at INR7.6bn in FY11 (FY10: INR7.3bn, FY09: INR5.7bn), although, according to the company, they have started receiving these claims. However, the quality of receivables has improved significantly; Receivables in more than six months category declined in FY11 to 28% and further to 20% in 9MFY12, from a high of 39% in FY09. Also, the percentage of receivables above one year fell to 11.5% in FY11 (FY10: 15.9%).