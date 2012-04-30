(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 30 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- The Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee 30-Apr-2012
Corp.
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Kuwait
Foreign currency AA/Stable/-- Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
25-Mar-2010 --/-- AA/--
27-Mar-2008 --/-- AA-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on the autonomous Arab supranational organization, The Arab
Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corp. (Dhaman) reflect its very strong
capitalization and excellent balance-sheet characteristics, which fully
support the company's business as export credit and investment risk insurer
for the Arab states. These strengths are accompanied by the benefits of its
status as a multilateral development finance institution, reflecting its
ownership by 21 governments in the Arab region, and four Arab panregional
funds. Its overtly political/economic development role for the Arab region
provides strong financial flexibility.
As is typical of highly rated supranationals, Dhaman is very strongly
capitalized. It has very high quality of capital and uses no debt finance.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses its current capital adequacy as
extremely strong; on Dec. 31, 2011, it had a net worth equivalent to 22%
(2010; 26%) of total annual insured exposure and 76% (2010; 63%) of
outstanding insured commitments at that date.
We expect Dhaman to break even at the trading level, and do not expect the
value of shareholder funds to decline beyond 10%; if it did so, it would only
be in response to extreme investment value volatility. However, we do not view
capital volatility as a key concern because of the mandated controls over
underwriting exposure volumes, which we expect to ensure that capitalization
remains very strong.
Dhaman has strong financial flexibility, reflecting its supranational status.
The ultimate beneficiaries of its core business activities of investment risk
insurance and export credit guarantees are its member government states. The
six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries hold 22% of the company's shares
directly, and sovereign-owned pan-Arab funds hold 53%. Ownership is stable and
not likely to change materially. We expect Dhaman's members to respond to
future capital and liquidity needs.
We note that those states most affected by the wave of revolutionary
demonstrations and protests known as the "Arab Spring" in 2011 hold less than
9% of total issued equity. These events caused no meaningful operational
issues for Dhaman either in 2011, or in 2012 to date. Based on both precedent
and the economic and political situation, we do not anticipate that any
shareholders would, or could, unite to block Dhaman's operational developments
to the detriment of its financial strength.
Dhaman has very strong liquidity. Liquid assets on Dec. 31, 2011, covered 58%
(2010; 68%) of gross outstanding insured exposures, before any reinsurance or
country recoveries. Though this level of coverage will likely continue to
decline as business volume increases, it will remain strong relative to likely
incurred losses, and better than 45% of outstanding exposures.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our belief that the ongoing political upheavals in
some member states, to which Dhaman has been heavily exposed in terms of
insured transactions, no longer represent material risks of increased
underwriting loss with uncertain recovery prospects.
At the current stage of its operational development, we consider positive
rating action to be remote. We could lower the ratings if we observe a
significant weakening in the relationship between capital and risk beyond
mandated levels, and any lack of cohesion between corporate strategy and among
its members.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Criteria For Multilateral Lending Institutions, Oct. 19, 2007
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
-- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010