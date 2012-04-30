Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on SNS Bank N.V. is stable, in line with the outlook on the other entities of the SNS REAAL group. The outlook takes into consideration our expectation that the SNS REAAL group's insurance operations should maintain a sound underlying performance. It also balances our view that, while the bank's earnings are likely to remain under material short-term pressure, we believe that its capital position should continue to benefit from the continued reduction in property-related exposures.

We could lower the ratings on SNS REAAL and its core subsidiaries in the event of a material reduction in the insurance operations' contribution to group underlying earnings, if asset disposals were to weaken the group's business profile, or if the group's capitalization were to significantly deteriorate. We could also lower the ratings if the bank's liquidity position were to weaken.

A large reduction in the bank's impairment charges to a level that is supportive of meaningful capital generation by the bank would likely lead us to revise our risk position score to "moderate". If this were combined with a stable earnings profile by the insurance sister operations, we could consider raising our ratings on the group and its core entities.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Dutch Banks Are Raising Their Defenses Against The Current Tide Of Economic Uncertainty, April 4, 2012

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- BICRA On The Netherlands Revised To Group '2' From Group '1', Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009