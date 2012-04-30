(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 30 - Loss severities on U.S. CMBS reached a high water mark of 45%, though this may be a plateau as loss rates will continue to stabilize over the course of this year, according to Fitch Ratings in its annual Loss Study.

A closer look at the numbers reveals that loss severities actually declined for most major property types. Hotels were the lone exception, coming in second (55.4%) behind retail (56.4%) last year. Going forward, the sector that poses the greatest concern is office, the only CMBS asset type to have a Negative Outlook by Fitch.

Driving the stabilization trend is higher resolution rates for loans in special servicing as property markets stabilize. The number of resolved CMBS loans climbed nearly 14% in 2011 (1,620 loans totaling $19.6 billion) over the prior year (1,427 loans totaling $19.4 billion in 2010). Fitch expects resolutions to increase, which will help to further stabilize loss severities.

What may adversely skew the 2011 numbers over time, however, is the fact that some losses have been delayed. 669 resolved loans resulted in no losses last year, 408 of which were returned to the master servicer while the remainder was classified as modified by special servicers. These loans along with loans that have been modified into A/B note structures run the risk of incurring losses in the future.

Fitch's 'U .S. CMBS Loss Study: 2011' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the below link.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. CMBS Loss Study: 2011 (Cumulative Loss Severity Tops 45%)

here