Oct 14-

-- We have lowered our long-term corporate credit rating on LG Electronics Inc. to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' and our senior unsecured debt rating to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's financial performance will gradually improve in 2012 and beyond, underpinned by the competitive positions its major consumer electronics businesses occupy globally.

The downgrade mainly reflects the company's weakening operating performance and worsening financial risk profile on a fully consolidated basis, including LG Display Co. Ltd. (NR) and LG Innotek Co. Ltd. (NR).

We expect LG Electronics group's profitability to remain weak in 2011, mainly due to losses in its handset and LCD panel businesses. LG Electronics Inc. has posted operating losses in its handset business since the second quarter of 2010, due to a sharp decline in handset sales and the late launch of its smartphone products. LG Electronics Inc.'s share of the global handset market dropped to about 7% in the first half of 2011 from about 10% in 2009, largely because of weakness in smartphone sales. It has also recorded operating losses in its LCD panel business since the fourth quarter of 2010 because of weak demand and low prices for flat panel TVs globally. We expect LG Electronics group's operating margin in these businesses will not turn positive for at least a few more quarters.

We expect LG Electronics group's adjusted debt to EBITDA to rise to above 3.0x in 2011 from about 2.5x in 2010. Despite weak earnings performance, the group needs to continue research and development and capital spending to maintain its global competitiveness, which could result in negative free cash flow at least in the near term.

The stable outlook reflects our view that LG Electronics group will gradually improve its financial performance in 2012 and beyond, based on its competitive positions in markets for digital TVs, home appliances, and LCD panels. Also, increasing revenues from premium products such as 3D TVs, smartphones, and high-end LCD panels should help sustain LG Electronics group's current business risk profile. We also expect its position in the global smartphone market to gradually improve on the back of its relative strength in hardware technology but it still remains to be seen whether LG Electronics Inc. can overcome intensifying competition and volatility inherent in the handset industry.

We may lower the ratings on LG Electronics Inc. if the LG Electronics group's operating performance weakens further, mainly due to intensifying competition and weaker-than-expected global demand, resulting in a deterioration in its financial risk profile, such as consolidated debt to EBITDA in excess of 3.5x. On the other hand, we may raise the ratings if the company's earnings performance materially recovers, especially in its handset and LCD panel businesses, and, as a result, consolidated debt to EBITDA eases to less than 2.5x on a sustained basis.