Apr 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Compartment CIF Assets 2001-1's senior units at 'AAAsf' with a Stable Outlook following an increase in the outstanding issuance of senior units to EUR20.0bn from EUR18.8bn.

The affirmation addresses an asset purchase of EUR1.4bn and is based on the legal and financial structure of CIF Assets, as well as available credit enhancement (20.20%) generated by the subordination of units (15.45%) and a reserve fund (4.75%). CIF Assets purchases newly-granted residential loans periodically by issuing new fungible units in addition to outstanding units. Furthermore, the transaction now features a three-month revolving period, whereby additional receivables can be purchased, for a maximum amount of EUR800m and under certain eligibility criteria, as of the July 2012 payment date.

CIF Assets was created in April 2001 as a French Fonds Commun de Creances and was transformed into a Fonds Commun de Titrisation (FCT; the French securitisation vehicle) in October 2009. It is managed by EuroTitrisation, which acts as the management company. CIF Assets is used as a recurring refinancing vehicle by Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France (3CIF; 'A'/Negative/'F1'). Under this transaction, the FCT issues units that are backed by residential loans advanced by 3CIF's regional banks and Banque Patrimoine et Immobilier subsidiary (BPI; 'A'/Negative/'F1') to French homebuyers. As of April 2012, the senior units margin increased to 0.60% from 0.40%.

Since April 2001, CIF Assets' portfolio has grown through periodic purchases to approximately EUR23.7bn to date. The portfolio purchase was refinanced by the issuance of new units by CIF Assets, comprising EUR1.2bn of senior units and EUR210.5m of subordinated units. The inclusion of the additional assets increases the total outstanding issuance to EUR23.7bn, of which EUR20.0bn are senior units. Fitch notes that all senior units issued by CIF Assets 2001-1 are refinanced through CIF Euromortgage, a societe de credit foncier wholly owned by Credit Immobilier de France Developpement ('A'/Negative/'F1'), which issues obligations foncieres (covered bonds) that are also rated 'AAA'.

The provisional portfolio, as of February 2012, comprised 404,689 loans. The weighted-average original loan-to-value (LTV) equals 93.4% (whereby 48.7% of loans have an original LTV above 100%) with a current LTV of 81.6%. The difference between these two values is due to loans that have amortised since the origination date. This is reflected in the weighted-average seasoning of 5.1 years.

The majority of loans in the portfolio are amortising, and 4.2% of the portfolio comprises interest-only loans. The portfolio consists of residential loans granted for a first home purchase (80.9%), a second home purchase (1.9%), and a buy-to-let investment (17.1%). The two main borrower employment classes are employees (73.1%) and civil servants (15.6%).

Of the loans, 80.3% benefit from a first-ranking mortgage security and 18.8% benefit from a "caution" (specific guarantees offered to borrowers by a dedicated financial institution or insurance company).

