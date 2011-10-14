(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 14- Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Ltd's (MUSCO) additional INR0.3bn fund-based working capital facilities 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)' ratings and its additional INR0.55bn non-fund based working capital facilities a 'Fitch A2(ind)' rating.

MUSCO's outstanding ratings (including above) are as follows:

- Outstanding INR1.43bn term loans: 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'

- INR1.7bn fund-based working capital facilities: 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'

- INR2.75bn non-fund based working capital facilities: 'Fitch A2(ind)'

MUSCO is a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra and owns an 180,000 tonnes per annum steel unit at Khopoli in Maharashtra and four stamping units at Kanhe and Nasik (Maharashtra), Rudrapur and Pantnagar (Uttarakhand).

For MUSCO's rating rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary, entitled "Fitch Revises Mahindra Ugine Steel's Outlook to Stable", dated 3 October 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.