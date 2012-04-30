(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 30 -

Summary analysis -- Emaar Properties PJSC ----------------------- 30-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: United Arab

Emirates

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Apr-2010 BB/-- BB/--

02-Dec-2009 BB+/-- BB+/--

25-Nov-2009 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

17-Mar-2009 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

10-Jul-2007 A-/-- A-/--

Rationale

The rating on Dubai-based Emaar Properties PJSC reflects the company's business risk profile, which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services views as "fair." Emaar is highly exposed to cyclical and capital-intensive property development activities, with a focus on large master-plan developments. It is pursuing what we consider an aggressive international growth strategy in markets where it lacks a track record and it is significantly exposed to markets subject to political risk. Mitigating these weaknesses are: the increasing earnings contribution from more stable property investment and hospitality activities; the good track record and high quality of rental assets in Dubai; and geographical diversification of the development businesses.