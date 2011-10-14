(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 14- Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based CCL Products Limited's (CCL) USD5m stand-by letter of credit a 'Fitch A1(ind)' rating.

CCL's outstanding ratings (including above) are as follows:

- National Long-Term rating: 'Fitch A-(ind)'

- INR325m term loans: 'Fitch A-(ind)'

- INR1,200m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR106.7m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch A1(ind)'

- USD5m stand-by letter of credit: 'Fitch A1(ind)'

For CCL's rating rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary entitled "Fitch Rates CCL Products' Bank Loans 'A-(ind)'/'F1(ind)' ", dated 20 May 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.