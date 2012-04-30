(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 30 -
Ratings -- Sanef -------------------------------------------------- 30-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2 Country: France
Primary SIC: Highway and
street
construction
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-Apr-2010 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
08-Apr-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR750 mil sr unsecd fxd/fltg rate bank ln due
12/31/2024 AA- 30-Nov-2011
(bnd ins: Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd.)
EUR750 mil sr unsecd fxd/fltg rate bank ln due
12/31/2024 BBB+/WatchN 19-Apr-2010
(bnd ins: MBIA U.K. Insurance Ltd.)