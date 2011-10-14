(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 14-

OVERVIEW

-- Today's actions follow a credit and cash flow review of the transaction in light of the latest performance data available.

-- We have lowered the rating on the class E notes to 'B- (sf)', and affirmed the ratings on the remaining classes of notes.

-- SMILE Securitisation Company 2007 is a Dutch CLO of loans granted to SMEs by ABN AMRO Bank .

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit rating on the class E notes in SMILE Securitisation Company 2007 B.V. (SMILE 2007). At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the remaining classes of notes (see list below).

Today's actions follow a review of the performance of the portfolio underlying the SMILE 2007 transaction, and a cash flow analysis of the payment structure.

Since our last rating action in March 2010, all classes of notes continued to repay on a pro rata basis using scheduled principal proceeds, while unscheduled principal was used to repay the notes sequentially starting with class A. The principal amount outstanding following the September 2011 payment date is about 35.8% for class A, and 60% for classes B, C, D, E, and the unrated class F. The remaining pool factor is about 37.5%. The continued amortization of the notes has led to an increase in available credit enhancement for the class A, B, C, and D notes compared with our last review. In our view, the available credit enhancement is adequate to sustain the current ratings on these notes.

At the same time, we have observed an increase in defaults since our last rating action. As of September 2011, cumulative defaults are about EUR70.97 million--1.45% of the original portfolio balance--including EUR33.97 million of foreclosed loans. This compares with about EUR46 million of cumulative defaults--0.94% of the original balance--when we last took rating action. The current stock of defaulted loans that have not yet completed foreclosure stands at about EUR37 million, of which about 38.5% have been recovered to date.

We note that the transaction currently performs within our stressed default assumptions, and that to date, recoveries achieved following completion of foreclosure have been above our assumptions made at closing. The transaction's reserve account balance, which has built up since closing using periodic excess spread only, stands at about EUR13.4 million. As of September 2011, cumulative net losses amount to about EUR8.7 million, corresponding to an overall achieved recovery rate of about 74%. These net losses have been absorbed by excess spread. As a consequence, the balance of the reserve account has reduced to about EUR13.4 million, compared with EUR14.6 million when we last took rating action.

We expect the balance of the reserve account to reduce further over the coming payment dates as more loans complete their workout procedure. In addition, from the information provided by ABN AMRO Bank, we note that a non-negligible amount of loans--about EUR93.5 million--remains categorized in the lowest categories on ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s internal rating scale, which we believe poses the risk of further defaults and losses.

With regard to the class E notes, the rise in defaulted loans has led to the fact that their principal repayment now depends on the recoveries achieved on them. In our view, the credit enhancement available to the class E notes is no longer adequate to maintain their current rating, and we have therefore lowered the rating on these notes by three notches to 'B- (sf)'.

SMILE 2007 is ABN AMRO Bank's third collateralized loan obligation (CLO) of Dutch small and midsize enterprises (SMEs). The transaction closed in February 2007, to achieve economic and regulatory capital relief through the transfer of risk associated with a pool of loans to Dutch SMEs. As of September 2011, the portfolio consists of 6,616 loans remaining, with the largest 10 obligors making up less than 3% of the overall portfolio balance.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Ratings Affirmed On All Notes In SMILE Securitisation Company 2007's Dutch CLO Of SMEs, March 17, 2010

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Cash Flow Criteria For European RMBS Transactions, Jan. 6, 2009

-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010

-- New Issue: SMILE Securitisation Company 2007 B.V., March 8, 2007

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

SMILE Securitisation Company 2007 B.V.

EUR4.907 Billion Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Rating Lowered

E B- (sf) BB- (sf)

Ratings Affirmed

A AAA (sf)

B AA (sf)

C A (sf)

D BBB (sf)