(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 14

-- We expect the deteriorating macroeconomic environment in Greece will weigh further on OTE's (OTEr.AT) operating results and ability to refinance its upcoming debt maturities.

-- We are lowering the long-term rating to 'B', primarily because we consider that country risk in Greece is increasing and that OTE now has less-than-adequate liquidity under our criteria.

-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a further downgrade in the next six to 12 months if our expectations of support to OTE from 40% owner Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE) were to weaken, or if our assessment of OTE's liquidity profile continues to weaken.

Standard & Poor's Ratings said today it lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Greek telecom operator Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTE) to 'B' from 'BB-'. In addition, we affirmed the 'B' short-term rating. The outlook is negative.

"The rating action reflects our view that the group's liquidity profile has weakened to less-than-adequate under our criteria in the absence of any recent refinancing," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Matthias Raab. "Furthermore, we believe the deteriorating macroeconomic conditions in OTE's domestic market, including a potential default of the Hellenic Republic (Greece; CC/Negative/C), could continue to negatively affect the group's operating results and access to capital markets."

Although we expect that OTE's credit measures, as adjusted by Standard & Poor's, do not materially weaken in our base-case assessment for OTE in 2011 and 2012 from current levels, we are revising the group's financial risk profile to "highly leveraged" from "significant", reflecting the group's weaker liquidity profile. This is primarily because OTE has significant debt maturities in 2012 and 2013 and has not been able to refinance debt since May 2011. Nevertheless, in our base-case assessment, we forecast that the group's available liquidity sources and free cash flow generation prospects are sufficient to cover debt maturities in 2011 and 2012. We continue to assess the company's business risk profile as "weak", which primarily reflects the group's leading market positions, solid profit margins, and adequate cash generation despite an adverse regulatory and macroeconomic environment.

The 'B' rating on OTE is one notch higher than our assessment of the company's stand-alone credit profile, primarily because we factor in moderate support from OTE's 40% shareholder Deutsche Telekom AG (DT; BBB+/Positive/A-2), which fully consolidates OTE in its financial results in line with a shareholder agreement with the Greek government.

As of June 30, 2011, OTE's debt-to-EBITDA ratio and ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt, as adjusted by Standard & Poor's, were 3.5x and 22%, respectively.

"The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade in the next six to 12 months if OTE's liquidity profile continues to weaken," said Mr. Raab. "This could be the case if OTE generated less than EUR100 million free operating cash flow in the second half of 2011 as a result of a weaker operating performance than we currently expect, or if we assess that OTE was at risk of not being able to address its debt maturities due in September 2012 and February 2013. In addition, we could lower the rating if we believed DT's commitment to OTE had weakened."

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Telecommunication, Cable, And Satellite Broadcast Industry, Jan. 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers," published Sept. 28, 2011

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- General Criteria: Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, April 8, 2011