(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 14-

OVERVIEW

-- In July, we downgraded several classes in castellana finance. ltd. due to its counterparty exposure.

-- At the same time, we placed the most junior-rated notes (class C2) on CreditWatch negative due to weakening credit enhancement levels.

-- As of today, we have kept the class C2 notes on CreditWatch negative, as we would like to make further analysis of developments in the transaction after the Oct. 10 payment date.

-- castellana finance is a CDS issued in June 2007, under which the issuer sells protection on the reserve funds and the subordinated credit lines of 14 Bankinter RMBS transactions.

-- In this transaction, our ratings address timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal, if there is no credit event.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today kept on CreditWatch negative its 'A- (sf)' credit rating on castellana finance. ltd.'s class C2 notes.

In July 2011, we removed from CreditWatch negative and downgraded several notes in the transaction due to its counterparty exposure. At that time, we also downgraded the class C2 notes and placed them on CreditWatch negative (see "Ratings List Resolving European Structured Finance Counterparty CreditWatch Placements").

The purpose of the transaction is to transfer to third-party investors the credit risk associated with the reserve funds and subordinated credit lines in 14 residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions held at Bankinter S.A. , as outlined below:

-- The underlying transactions were originated by Bankinter between May 1999 and March 2007.

-- On the closing date, the issuer deposited the note issuance proceeds as cash with Bankinter (the account bank provider).

-- At the same time, it entered into a EUR185.15 million credit default swap (CDS) with Bankinter, under which the issuer sells protection on the reserve funds and the subordinated credit lines of the 14 Bankinter RMBS transactions.

-- The funds have a total value of EUR185.15 million. Bankinter, as protection buyer, makes quarterly premium payments to the issuer. In return, the issuer must make credit protection payments to Bankinter if a credit event occurs, subject to certain conditions.

-- If the issuer makes a credit protection payment to Bankinter, the principal balance of the notes reduces by a corresponding amount.

-- If the credit event is then cured, Bankinter must, from time to time, make reimbursement payments to castellana finance and, as a consequence, the principal balance of the notes is reinstated.

Until today, several credit protection payments have been made which, in the past, were able to be reimbursed, but which lately have persisted.

Since the January 2011 payment date, several draws in Bankinter 11, 12, and 13's reserve funds have caused subsequent credit events, which have resulted in a credit event amount of EUR1,747,878.16 as of the July 2011 payment date.

Given that the following payment date was on Oct. 10, 2011, we have today kept the class C2 notes on CreditWatch negative, as we would like to make further analysis in order to reflect the latest developments at the transaction level.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Ratings List Resolving European Structured Finance Counterparty CreditWatch Placements, July 12, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Criteria For Rating Spanish Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, Jan. 6, 2009

-- New Issue: castellana finance. ltd., Oct. 16, 2007

-- Criteria for Rating Spanish Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, March 1, 2002