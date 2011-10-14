(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- In July, we downgraded several classes in castellana
finance. ltd. due to its counterparty exposure.
-- At the same time, we placed the most junior-rated notes
(class C2) on CreditWatch negative due to weakening credit
enhancement levels.
-- As of today, we have kept the class C2 notes on
CreditWatch negative, as we would like to make further analysis
of developments in the transaction after the Oct. 10 payment
date.
-- castellana finance is a CDS issued in June 2007, under
which the issuer sells protection on the reserve funds and the
subordinated credit lines of 14 Bankinter RMBS transactions.
-- In this transaction, our ratings address timely payment
of interest and ultimate payment of principal, if there is no
credit event.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today kept on CreditWatch
negative its 'A- (sf)' credit rating on castellana finance.
ltd.'s class C2 notes.
In July 2011, we removed from CreditWatch negative and
downgraded several notes in the transaction due to its
counterparty exposure. At that time, we also downgraded the
class C2 notes and placed them on CreditWatch negative (see
"Ratings List Resolving European Structured Finance Counterparty
CreditWatch Placements").
The purpose of the transaction is to transfer to third-party
investors the credit risk associated with the reserve funds and
subordinated credit lines in 14 residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) transactions held at Bankinter S.A. ,
as outlined below:
-- The underlying transactions were originated by Bankinter
between May 1999 and March 2007.
-- On the closing date, the issuer deposited the note
issuance proceeds as cash with Bankinter (the account bank
provider).
-- At the same time, it entered into a EUR185.15 million
credit default swap (CDS) with Bankinter, under which the issuer
sells protection on the reserve funds and the subordinated
credit lines of the 14 Bankinter RMBS transactions.
-- The funds have a total value of EUR185.15 million.
Bankinter, as protection buyer, makes quarterly premium payments
to the issuer. In return, the issuer must make credit protection
payments to Bankinter if a credit event occurs, subject to
certain conditions.
-- If the issuer makes a credit protection payment to
Bankinter, the principal balance of the notes reduces by a
corresponding amount.
-- If the credit event is then cured, Bankinter must, from
time to time, make reimbursement payments to castellana finance
and, as a consequence, the principal balance of the notes is
reinstated.
Until today, several credit protection payments have been
made which, in the past, were able to be reimbursed, but which
lately have persisted.
Since the January 2011 payment date, several draws in
Bankinter 11, 12, and 13's reserve funds have caused subsequent
credit events, which have resulted in a credit event amount of
EUR1,747,878.16 as of the July 2011 payment date.
Given that the following payment date was on Oct. 10, 2011,
we have today kept the class C2 notes on CreditWatch negative,
as we would like to make further analysis in order to reflect
the latest developments at the transaction level.
