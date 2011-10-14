(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 14- Fitch Ratings has assigned SMART Series 2011-3 Trust (SMART) notes final ratings as listed below. The transaction is an asset-backed securitisation backed by automotive and equipment lease receivables originated by Macquarie Leasing Pty Limited (Macquarie Leasing).

AUD144m Class A-1 notes: 'F1+sf'

AUD473.4m Class A-2A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP110m Class A-2G notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD20.25m Class B notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD24.75m Class C notes: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

AUD22.5m Class D notes: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD22.5m Class E notes: 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD18m seller notes: not rated

The notes have been issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited as trustee for SMART Series 2011-3 Trust. SMART Series 2011-3 Trust is a legally distinct trust established pursuant to a master trust and security trust deed.

At the cut-off date, the Macquarie Leasing's representative collateral portfolio consisted of 48,892 automotive and equipment lease receivables totalling approximately AUD891m, with an average size of AUD35,795 and a weighted average seasoning of 6.8 months. The pool comprises motor vehicles and equipment lease receivables originated by Macquarie Leasing to Australian residents across the country. The pool comprises amortising principal and interest leases with varying balloon amounts payable at maturity. The weighted average balloon payment for the portfolio is 24.8% (as a percentage of original balance). The majority of leases consist of novated contracts (52.5%), where the lease is novated to the employer in salary packaging arrangements.

Historical gross loss rates by quarterly vintage on passenger vehicle leases originated by Macquarie Leasing were found to have ranged between 0.6% and 1.5%, for light commercial between 0.5% and 5% and for equipment from 1% to 4.8%.

The final Short-Term 'F1+sf' rating assigned to the Class A-1 notes and the final Long-Term 'AAA(EXP)sf' rating with Stable Outlook assigned to the Class A-2A, and A-2G notes, are based on the quality of the collateral; the 12% credit enhancement provided by the subordinate Class B, C, D and E notes and the unrated seller notes and excess spread; the liquidity reserve account sized at 1% of the aggregate invested amount of the notes at closing; the interest rate swap arrangements the trustee has entered into with Macquarie Bank Ltd ('A+'/Stable/'F1'); the currency swap provided by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ('AA-'/Positive/'F1+'); and Macquarie Leasing Pty Ltd's lease underwriting and servicing capabilities.

The ratings assigned to the other classes of notes are based on all the strengths supporting the Class A notes, excluding their credit enhancement levels, but including the credit enhancement provided by each class of notes' respective subordinate notes.

Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the corresponding new issue report entitled "SMART Series 2011-3 Trust", published today, now available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the below link.

Included in a corresponding new issue appendix, entitled "SMART Series 2011-3 Trust", is a description of the representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms, published today, now available on www.fitchratings.com.

