Mining stocks upstage oil as investors scour for reflation trades
* European oil vs mining, monthly returns http://reut.rs/2jGqkBV
Oct 14 Carrefour SA
*Moody's places Carrefour's Baa1 rating under review for possible downgrade
* European oil vs mining, monthly returns http://reut.rs/2jGqkBV
BERLIN, Feb 7 The founder of Media-Saturn, the consumer electronics group owned by Metro, is considering a legal challenge to the German retailer's plan to split into two companies, potentially delaying the move.
Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co reported a 41 percent drop in quarterly profit from a year earlier, when the company recorded one-time gains of nearly $400 million.