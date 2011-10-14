(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 14

-- On Sept. 29, 2011, private equity firm BC Partners acquired Swedish cable operator Com Hem AB through a leveraged buyout.

-- We are assigning a 'B' long-term corporate credit rating to Norcell Sweden Holding 2 AB (Com Hem), a holding company within the Com Hem group.

-- We are also assigning a recovery rating of '3' to the proposed SEK5.82 billion term loans to be issued by Norcell Sweden Holding 3 AB.

-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that Com Hem will rapidly refinance its bridge loans, and generate positive and growing free cash flows, but will remain highly leveraged.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating to Norcell Sweden Holding 2 AB (Com Hem), a holding company within the Com Hem group. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we assigned a 'B' issue rating and a recovery rating of '3' to the proposed Swedish krona (SEK) 5.82 billion term loans, borrowed from another group holding company Norcell Sweden Holding 3 AB and operating entity Com Hem AB.

The rating on the proposed term loans is subject to our satisfactory review of the final documentation. In the event of any changes to the amount, terms, or conditions of the instruments, we could review and change the issue rating.

The corporate credit rating is constrained by Com Hem's high financial leverage and our expectation of only modest deleveraging potential and moderately positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation. Furthermore, Com Hem faces intense competition from various technology platforms, translating into meaningful churn rates among customers subscribing to more than basic TV access. In mainly multidwelling areas, Com Hem competes with large incumbent TeliaSonera AB (A-/Stable/A-2) and other players using several alternative technologies, mainly digital subscriber line and fiber.

The corporate credit rating benefits from the group's solid established position within its 1.8 million connected household footprint, providing a stable utility-like basic analog TV subscriber base, solid positions in digital TV, fixed broadband, and telephony markets within the footprint, and likely growth opportunities through increasing the penetration of digital TV and associated services (such as video on demand). Additional supports include the healthy Swedish economy, and Com Hem's superior network offering internet speeds of 100-200 megabits per second.

The rating also benefits from the group's proposed long-term capital structures with limited debt amortization until 2017, and anticipated adequate liquidity position.

The stable outlook reflects our belief that Com Hem will remain highly leveraged for the next two years, while generating positive and growing FOCF.

The ratings could come under pressure if Com Hem does not rapidly refinance its bridge loans, if deleveraging did not materialize according to our expectations or if liquidity came under pressure. Specifically, we could lower the ratings if adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio remains materially above 8x in 2012 (currently 8.3x) or if FFO to adjusted debt falls below 5% (currently 6.3%).

Near-term rating upside is unlikely in our view, as we do not expect adjusted gross debt to EBITDA to fall below 6x in the near future.

