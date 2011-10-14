(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 14- Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Kumarapalayam Tollways Limited's (KTL) INR3.19bn senior project bank loans to 'Fitch BB-(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. KTL's INR200m subordinate loans have also been downgraded to 'Fitch B+(ind)' from 'Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Negative.

Simultaneously, the agency has withdrawn the 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' ratings on the INR114m performance security as this facility has expired.

The downgrade reflects KTL's significant traffic underperformance compared with Fitch's original estimates. Since the commercial operations began in August 2009, traffic has continued to be substantially below projections, although revenue has shown notable y-o-y growth of 10% in FY11 due to inflationary tariff increases. The severity of the traffic underperformance has resulted in inadequate cash flows available to meet debt service requirements for FY11. Consequently, the sponsor, IVRCL Assets and Holdings Limited , has provided support in the form of timely infusions of unsecured loans to meet monthly debt service payments. Fitch expects KTL to depend on sponsor support to meet debt service requirements in the short-to-medium term. This support, although not contractually required, provides some uplift to the ratings.

The rating of the subordinate debt is one notch lower because of its structural subordination, including second ranking in the cash flow waterfall and second charge on the security package. The small size of the subordinated debt limits the differential to one notch.

The Negative Outlooks reflect Fitch's expectation that continued traffic underperformance, even with Fitch's moderate revenue growth assumptions, would still require continued sponsor support in the medium term and possible restructuring of project bank loans.

The ratings of KTL are equalised with its twin project, Salem Tollways Limited (STL), due to the presence of a cross-default clause in the financing agreements of both projects. STL is the project company set up to undertake the upgrading and operation of the adjoining 53km of the same highway. STL is also experiencing severe traffic underperformance. Traffic along the KTL-STL section of National Highway 47 (NH-47) is driven primarily by its proximity to the cities of Salem, Tiruppur and Coimbatore. Economic difficulties faced by the textile industries in the region, in part due to a change in regulation, have impacted traffic on the project roads.

KTL is a special purpose company set up to widen, operate and maintain a 48km road stretch on the NH-47 between Kumarapalayam and Chengappalli - two towns located in Tamil Nadu. KTL is wholly owned by IVRCL Assets and Holdings Limited, which in turn is a subsidiary of IVRCL Limited ('Fitch A+(ind)'/ Stable).