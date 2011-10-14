(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 14- Fitch Ratings has today downgraded the cedulas hipotecarias (CH) issued by Banco Santander ('AA-'/Negative/'F1+'), Banco Espanol de Credito (Banesto: 'AA-'/Negative/ 'F1+'), Banco Popular Espanol ('BBB+'/ 'F2'/Rating Watch Negative), Banco Guipuzcoano ('BBB'+/ Negative/'F2') and the Obrigacoes Hipotecarias (OH) issued by Santander Totta ('AA-'/Negative/'F1+') and has maintained the OH issued by Banco Popular Portugal ('BBB+'/'F2'/Rating Watch Negative) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

The rating actions are as follows:

Banco Santander's CH programme downgraded to 'AA+' from 'AAA'

Banesto's CH programme downgraded to 'AA-' from 'AA'

Banco Popular Espanol's CH programme downgraded to 'AA' and placed on RWN from 'AA+'

Banco Guipuzcoano's CH programme downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+'

Santander Totta's OH programme downgraded to 'AA-' from 'AA'

Banco Popular Portugal's OH programme maintained at 'A+'/RWN

The rating actions are a result of the downgrade of Spain to 'AA-'/Negative/'F1+' from 'AA+'/Negative/'F1+' (see "Fitch Downgrades Spain to 'AA-'; Outlook Negative", dated 07 October 2011 on www.fitchratings.com), and the subsequent rating actions on some of the Spanish and Portuguese issuing institutions (see "Fitch Takes Rating Action on Major Spanish Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade", dated 11 October 2011 on www.fitchratings.com).

In Fitch's view, the lack of liquidity mitigants in the Spanish CH template does exacerbate the risk of non payment on the CH in case of an issuer defaulting just before a bullet payment is due. Therefore, the timing of an issuer default may not occur sufficiently apart from the due date of a CH to allow the administrator to gather enough cash flows from the natural amortisation of the cover pool to redeem principal on a hard bullet maturing CH. However, in the agency's opinion, to avoid a default on the CH, an intervention by the Spanish authorities is very likely due to the importance of the CH as a funding tool for Spanish financial institutions. Therefore, Fitch has decided to cap the CH rating on a probability of default (PD) basis at the rating of Spain.

For Portuguese OH, Fitch has maintained the 5 notches cap above the Sovereign rating (Portugal, rated 'BBB-' /'F3'/RWN) which leads to the rating on a PD basis of Santander Totta's OH being equalised with the IDR of the bank and no recovery uplift being granted in rating scenarios above 'A+' (see "Fitch Downgrades Six portuguese Banks' Covered Bonds", dated 06 April 2011 on www.fitchratings.com).

Therefore the covered bonds ratings on a PD basis are now as follows:

Banco Santander's CH programme, D-factor of 40.8%, rating on a PD basis of 'AA-' (cap applied at the rating of Spain)

Banesto's CH programme, D-factor of 41.5%, rating on a PD basis of 'AA-' (cap applied at the rating of Spain)

Banco Popular Espanol's CH programme, D-factor of 41.3%, rating on a PD basis of 'A+'

Banco Guipuzcoano's CH programme, D-factor of 41.9%, rating on a PD basis of 'A+'

Santander Totta's OH programme, D-factor of 70%, rating on a PD basis of 'AA-' (5 notches cap above Portugal)

Banco Popular Portugal's OH programme, D-factor of 70%, rating on a PD basis of 'A-'

As per Fitch's covered bond rating methodology, the agency may grant an additional two notches uplift provided that recoveries are outstanding in the case of a default on the CH or OH. In the case of Santander, Banco Popular Espanol, Banco Guipuzcoano and Banco Popular Portugal's covered bond programmes, the lowest overcollateralization (OC) between the cover assets and the covered bonds of the last 12 months is currently sufficient to give an additional two notches uplift. No uplift for recoveries has been applied to the CH issued by Banesto as the level of OC does not support a rating scenario above the issuer's IDR (see "Fitch Downgrades Banco Espanol de Credito's Cedulas Hipotecarias to AA", dated 31 May 2011 on www.fitchratings.com). The RWN on Banco Popular Espanol's CH and on Banco Popular Portugal's OH ratings reflect the RWN on the IDR of the issuing institution.