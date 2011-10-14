(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 14- Fitch Ratings has placed Poland-based Europejski Fundusz Leasingowy SA's (EFL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+' and National Long-term rating of 'AAA'(pol) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

The rating actions follow the placement of EFL's parent, Credit Agricole S.A.'s (CASA) Long-term IDR of 'AA-' on RWN (see 'Fitch Places Major French Banks on RWN' dated 13 October 2011 on www.fitchratings.com.)

EFL's ratings continue to be based on Fitch's view that support for EFL would be provided by CASA, if needed. At end-May 2011 around 30% of total funding for EFL came directly from CASA. The parent has also provided guarantees for funding received by EFL from International Financial Institutions.

Fitch's rating actions taken today for EFL have considered only the parts of the criteria that deal with support.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR of: 'A+'; placed on RWN

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

National Long-term rating of 'AAA'(pol); placed on RWN

National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+'(pol)