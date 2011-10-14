(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 14- Fitch Ratings has affirmed UniCredit Bank AG's
(HVB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'
with Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'F1+', Support Rating
Floor at 'A+', Support Rating at '1', Viability Rating at 'a-'
and Individual Rating at 'C'. Simultaneously, HVB's subordinated
notes have been affirmed at 'A' and rated hybrid notes (issued
through HVB Funding Trusts I, II and VIII) have been affirmed at
'BBB'. The Short-term rating of UniCredit US Finance LLC's
Commercial Paper Programme was affirmed at 'F1+'. The market
linked securities Long-term rating has been affirmed at
'A+(emr)'.
The ratings reflect Fitch's view of an extremely high
likelihood of support by the Federal Republic of Germany if
needed. Given its ownership structure, Fitch believes HVB would,
however, first look to its 100% owner, UniCredit S.p.A.
(UC; 'A'/Rating Watch Negative/'F1') for support, if
needed. HVB's Long-term IDR could be downgraded if Fitch came to
the conclusion that government support in Germany was being
diluted through a combination of regulatory, legal and political
changes.
HVB's Viability Rating reflects the bank's standalone credit
strength which benefits from its well entrenched regional
banking franchise and strong capitalisation (Fitch core capital
ratio at end-H111: 18.1%). While the loan/deposit ratio
(end-H111: 174%) shows some reliance on wholesale funding,
sources seem well diversified by type and geography. HVB manages
its liquidity prudently and has substantial counterbalancing
capacity, based on its pool of central bank eligible and
unencumbered assets. In this context, Fitch considers HVB's
exposure to its parent UC has increased over time. Fitch
recognises that HVB's relative funding advantage compared to its
parent is positive for UC's overall funding profile. However, at
the same time, being part of UC group might pose potential
contagion risk for HVB's funding franchise from further negative
developments in the European sovereign crisis, which cannot be
fully excluded.
HVB's credit profile is also characterised by income
volatility due to the bank's corporate and investment banking
focus, and moderate levels of sustainable operating
profitability. However, Fitch expects income volatility to
reduce, as the bank increases its focus on customer-driven
business and reduces riskier exposures such as private equity.
HVB's CIB business continues to drive financial performance,
with profit contribution from retail and private banking
remaining small. Through an initiative to enhance the focus on
clients' needs and organisational efficiency called One4C (One
for Customers), Fitch expects some improvement in the
profitability of weaker segments. Fitch acknowledges that retail
banking operations provide HVB with access to more stable retail
deposits. However, a commercial benefit cannot be easily
quantified.
Across categories, asset quality continued to stabilise or
improve in H111. Fitch expects this general trend to continue in
coming quarters, but given the fragile economic recovery this
trend could reverse quickly. In this context, some risk pockets
remain, including risks from high concentrations in the bank's
leveraged buyout exposure and project finance business.
Non-strategic assets are being worked out and the bank continues
to reduce its exposure to riskier asset classes.
The Short-term rating of the Commercial Paper Programmes of
UniCredit US Finance LLC, which is wholly owned by HVB, is
equalised with HVB's Short-term IDR and reflect the likelihood
of systemic support.
The ratings of HVB's hybrid capital instruments reflect the
financial standing of the UniCredit group. While Fitch
acknowledges that the German regulator could demand a deferral
of coupon payment on these profit-linked instruments in line
with the terms and conditions of the instruments, the agency
does not anticipate such intervention in light of the bank's
standalone financial profile.