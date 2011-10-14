(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 14- Fitch Ratings Lanka has upgraded Bank of Ceylon's (BOC) National Long-Term rating
to 'AA+(lka)' from 'AA(lka)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided
at the end of this commentary.
The upgrade reflects Fitch's view of the Government of Sri Lanka's (GOSL) increased capacity
to support BOC, if required, as indicated by the upgrade of Sri Lanka's Issuer Default Rating to
'BB-' in July 2011 (for more information, please refer to the rating action commentary,
published on 18 July 2011). The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of support, underpinned by
the bank's importance to the state, full-state ownership and its high systemic importance to the
Sri Lankan banking sector; however, the probability of support is viewed to be moderate. As
BOC's ratings are driven by expectations of state support, a change to Sri Lanka's sovereign
rating may change BOC's ratings. An upgrade may also result from a demonstration of preferential
support to the bank.
The proposed debenture issue is rated one notch below BOC's National Long-Term rating
reflecting its debt-like features. The debentures will have a maturity of five years with
principal repayment as a bullet payment on maturity. Coupon payments will be semi-annual and
annual at fixed and floating rates, and do not contain any deferral clauses. The debentures are
to be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange alongside BOC's other listed and rated debentures.
BOC has a robust franchise in Sri Lanka, derived from its state ownership and consequent
reputation for stability that serves as a competitive strength. The franchise derives further
strength from BOC being Sri Lanka's largest bank (one-fifth of banking sector assets, loans and
deposits at end-2010), as well as from its widely distributed presence and strong customer
reach.
Supported by its franchise, BOC benefits from a large share (53% of deposits at end-2010) of
current and savings accounts in its deposit mix. The bank also has the largest foreign
currency-denominated deposit base supported by remittance flows from residents working outside
the country. Consequently, BOC enjoys a low-cost of funds. However, the bank's exposure to
customer segments that are less flexible in terms of pricing has resulted in a low net interest
margin (3.6% in 2010).
Balance-sheet and off-balance-sheet exposure to the state (GOSL and state entities)
represented 44% and 16% of assets, respectively, at end-2010. Fitch expects exposure to the
state to remain high given BOC's strong links with the latter.
BOC's gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio declined to 3.5% at end-2010 from 5.7% at
end-2009. The gross NPL ratio adjusted for state sector exposures also decreased to 5.3% from
8.3% though remained higher than 'AA(lka)'-rated peers. This resulted from an absolute reduction
in NPLs and strong loan book expansion on the back of a broader economic upturn. Fitch believes
that strong growth could elevate credit risk, and that close monitoring is required to limit
asset quality deterioration.
BOC's core and total capital adequacy ratios (CARs) decreased to 10.0% and 13.1% at H111
from 11.3% and 15.2% at end-2010 due asset growth. In this context, the bank plans to boost its
Tier 2 capital base in Q411. Despite healthy CARs, Fitch notes that BOC's equity/assets ratio
remained low at 4.2% at H111, and that a higher capital buffer is desirable, in light of its
huge systemic importance and expected asset expansion. The bank indicates that the augmentation
of Tier 1 capital is likely to largely depend on the retention of internal capital generated.
BOC was established in 1939 under the Bank of Ceylon Ordinance No.53 of 1938. It had a broad
domestic footprint of 875 service points and 352 ATMs at end-2010, and also has overseas
branches in India and the Maldives and a subsidiary in London.
BOC's ratings:
National Long-Term rating: upgraded to 'AA+(lka)' from 'AA(lka)'; Outlook Stable
Outstanding subordinated debentures: upgraded to 'AA(lka)' from 'AA-(lka)'
Proposed subordinated debentures of up to LKR5bn: assigned 'AA(lka)'