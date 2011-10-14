(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 14- After four consecutive months of decline, CREL CDO delinquencies rose slightly last month, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings. The full results are featured in this week's U.S. CMBS newsletter.

CREL CDO late-pays rose to 12% from 11.6% in August. 'Given the instability in the broader economy, CREL CDOs delinquencies are expected to continue to seesaw going forward,' said Director Stacey McGovern.

In September, asset managers reported 11 new delinquent assets. Among the newly delinquent assets were three matured balloon loans, six new credit impaired securities, and two term defaults. Partially offsetting the new delinquencies were six removed assets, which included:

--One real estate-owned (REO) asset, which was sold at 38% of par;

--One mezzanine loan that was foreclosed out at a total loss; and

--Four formerly credit impaired CMBS securities.

Ratings on the most junior classes remain subject to volatility as losses continue to accumulate. In September, CREL CDO asset managers reported approximately $60 million in realized losses.

