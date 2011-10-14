IAE is an aerospace engine joint venture based in Switzerland, whose main product is the V2500 mid sized engine, which powers primarily the Airbus A320 family of single aisle aircraft. To date, the shareholders in IAE comprised Rolls-Royce (32.5%), Pratt & Whitney (P&W) (32.5%), MTU (12%) and the Japanese Aerospace Engine Corporation, made up of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries , Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries (23%).

Rolls-Royce is a leading global gas turbine manufacturer, active in the civil (47% of LTM revenue) and defence (21%) aerospace markets, as well as the marine (22%) and energy (11%) segments. Consolidated last-12-months (LTM) revenue at 30 June 2011 totalled GBP11bn, while the order book stood at GBP61bn.

MTU is a Germany-based aerospace engine manufacturer and supplier, active in most of the largest commercial engine programmes, as well as the defence sector. Consolidated LTM revenue at 30 June 2011 totalled EUR2.7bn, while the order book stood at EUR4.1bn.