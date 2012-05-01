(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 01 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' long-term and 'A-1' short-term foreign currency counterparty credit ratings to Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd.'s (MSI; A+/Stable/A-1). Because Japan's transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment is currently at 'AAA', which is higher than the local currency counterparty ratings on MSI, the foreign currency counterparty ratings on MSI are equal to the issuer's local currency counterparty credit ratings. The outlook on the long-term foreign currency counterparty rating is stable.

The ratings on MSI are based on our following views:

-- MSI is a core operating entity of MS&AD Insurance Group;

-- MSI maintains a strong market position in both commercial and individual insurance, backed by its strong relationships with Mitsui and Sumitomo group companies, and it is expanding its overseas business, especially in Asia;

-- MSI's capitalization is adequate relative to the risks it assumes, based on our criteria, but it is vulnerable to stock price fluctuations;

-- MSI's profitability is weaker than its international peers; and

-- The business environment remains difficult due to limited growth potential as well as intense competition in the domestic non-life insurance market, and unstable investment conditions.

