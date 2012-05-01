(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 01 - Fitch Ratings has hosted its first breakfast fund selector workshop in London. The topic of the discussion was the management of Emerging Market Debt (EMD) funds. The audience, exclusively composed of fund selectors and intermediaries, discussed current EMD fund management issues with Fitch's analysts and the following portfolio managers:

- Cathy Elmore, Portfolio Manager, Emerging Markets Debt, Standish Mellon Asset Management (UK) Limited

- Julian Jacobson, Fund Manager and Founding Partner, FPP Asset Management - Paul McNamara, Investment Director, Emerging Markets Debt, GAM

- Didier Lambert, Portfolio Manager, Emerging Markets Debt, JP Morgan Asset Management

Fitch discussed the main points in its research "Managing Emerging Market Debt Funds" published on 02 April 2012 at www.fitchratings.com. The points were:

- Solid net inflows into local currency funds in 2011, despite hard currency funds outperforming local currency funds, and a trend reversal in 2012, according to Lipper data. (Fitch choses Lipper as its data provider for Fund Quality Rating analysis (see "Fund Quality Ratings Criteria - Assessing Funds' Investment Processes and Operational Attributes")

- A lack of persistency in fund performance reflecting the fact that EMD funds investments remain a beta play and the difficulty in outperforming the index through alpha alone.

- An evolution of EMD investment processes to broaden the macro research universe and to separate research inputs by sources of performance: rates, credit and foreign exchange.

The discussion started on the recent evolution of the EMD asset class, characterised by a growth in issuance, an institutionalisation of the investor base and an evolution of local debt into a high-beta alternative to hard currency, according to some portfolio managers.

Panellists commented that investment processes had to adapt accordingly, particularly in the management of tail risks rather than market exposure for some managers.

The broadening of the investment universe towards corporate debt was also discussed, with some managers showing some caution and others seeing more value in the high yield space.

The special report, entitled 'Managing Emerging Market Debt Funds' is available at www.fitchratings.com.

