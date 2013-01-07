(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 07 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk's (LK, 'BB-'/Stable) proposed 6.125% 2020 notes an expected 'BB-(EXP)' rating. The notes will be issued as a tap to the existing USD273.3m notes that share the same coupon and maturity.

The bonds will be issued by Theta Capital Pte. Ltd and guaranteed by LK. The final rating is contingent upon receipt of the final documents conforming to information already received.

The expected rating is in line with LK's Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default

Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured rating of 'BB-'.

LK plans to use the issue proceeds to refinance its 9% notes falling due in 2015. This tap issue will not result in an increase in LK's net debt and therefore will not impair its current financial profile. LK's ratings are supported by Indonesia's favourable long-term demand for residential properties and healthcare services, a continued strong recurring income base, and LK's demonstrated track record in managing these businesses.

What Could Trigger a Rating Action?

Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include:

-Recurring EBITDA interest cover falling below 1.5x

-Recurring EBITDA fixed-charge cover falling below 1.25x

-Failure to pre-fund projected capex

Positive: No positive rating action is foreseen in the medium term given LK's high operating exposure to the cyclical real estate industry.