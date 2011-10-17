(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 17- Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional's (BTPN) National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(idn)' with Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The ratings reflect the bank's sound profitability and strong capitalisation as well as improving asset quality with its rapid expansion in micro-banking financing. The ratings also take into account of the bank's high-cost, albeit improving, funding structure. In addition, rating upside is limited given the bank's small size and the risky profile of micro financing. Rating downside may result from asset quality deterioration.

The bank's core profitability - as measured by return on asset (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) - remains sound. ROA and ROE were at 3.2% and 26.2% respectively at end-H111 compared with 2.9% and 28.2% in 2010. Net interest margin (NIM) was down at 11.9% at end-H111 from 13% at end-2010, but still one of the highest among Indonesian banks. The lower NIM was mainly due to a shift from high-yield unsecured loans to lower-yield secured loans in its micro loans portfolio and increased competition.

Despite rapid loan growth, BTPN managed to improve its asset quality. Non-performing loans (NPL) fell slightly to 1% of total loans in Q211 from 1.1% at end-2010. This was due to declining NPLs in micro banking financing to 4.3% in H111 from 5.1% in 2010. NPLs on pension loans also improved to 0.11% from 0.16% during the same period. BTPN has a sound track record of asset quality, especially in pension loans which accounted for about 79% of the bank's total loan portfolio at end-H111.

Established in 1958, BTPN is a medium-size public bank focused on the pension market. In March 2008, TPG Nusantara S.a.r.l (TPG) acquired a 71.6% stake in BTPN from a number of local investors. At end-H111, TPG held 59.7% of the bank's shares and the rest is publicly owned (40.3%).

The following ratings of BTPN have been affirmed:

- National Long Term rating: 'AA-(idn)'; Outlook Stable

- Bond I/series A 2012 and series B 2014: 'AA-(idn)'

- Bond II/series A 2013 and series B 2015: 'AA-(idn)'

- Bond III/series A 2013 and series B 2015: 'AA-(idn)'

- Bond programme I/series A 2014 and series B 2016: 'AA-(idn)'