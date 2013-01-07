(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 07 - Fitch Ratings says the more stringent operating requirements for solar PV (photovoltaic) projects in Italy are likely to be moderately negative for Andromeda Finance S.r.l's (the issuer) credit profile.

Starting from January 2013, Andromeda PV S.r.l (the project company) as well as other PV plants in Italy that intend to continue receiving market revenues from Gestore dei Servizi Enegetici (GSE) under 'Ritiro Dedicato' arrangement will be subject to the new regulations 281/2012/R/efr and 493/2012/R/efr. Under the regulations, electricity generated by PV plants will be measured against day-ahead hourly forecasts. To the extent that deviations from the forecast lead to power system imbalances in a particular pricing zone, the project company will be subject to certain penalties. In some cases when the forecasts are accurate, the project company may be eligible for bonuses. The forecasts will be prepared by GSE, not by the project company as previously anticipated. Fitch regards this as a less optimal set-up as the project company will not have control and responsibility over the forecast.

It is difficult at this point in time to predict the impact of potential negative cash flow swings on the project company due to forecasting penalties. This will depend on several factors such as (a) the accuracy of GSE's forecasts, (b) the direction of the forecasting error relating to the Andromeda plants and to what extent the error contributed to or alleviated the overall power system imbalances, and (c) the prevailing market price of imbalances that will be used to determine the rate of penalties. While the accuracy of GSE forecasts can be tested over a reasonable time, the latter two variables may fluctuate.

Fitch expects the overall impact on Andromeda PV to be manageable given that imbalancing charges should amount to a marginal percentage of total revenues, particularly in light of the fact that feed-in tariff revenues (approximately 80% of the total) will not be affected.

Fitch currently maintains the following ratings on Andromeda Finance S.r.l.'s notes:

EUR97.6m Class A1 notes due 2028: 'A-'; Outlook Negative

EUR97.6m Class A1 notes due 2028 (underlying): 'BB+'; Outlook Negative

EUR97.6m Class A2 notes due 2028: 'BB+'; Outlook Negative

Fitch placed Andromeda Finance S.r.l's ratings on Negative Outlook in June 2012 to reflect, among other things, the concern that tightening regulatory requirements, along the lines of those described above, may result in more challenging operating conditions for large Italian PV plants. By the end of H113, the mechanics of the regulation should be clearer and some track record of the accuracy of forecasts should be available, when Fitch may be able to assess the materiality of the regulatory changes on the issuer's credit profile.

The transaction is a securitisation of two project loans (Facility A1 and Facility A2) under law 130/99 (the Italian securitisation law). The loan facilities were extended by BNP Paribas and Societe Generale to Andromeda PV S.r.l. (the project company) to build and operate two PV plants of 45.1MW and 6.1 MW (a total 51.2MW) in Montalto di Castro, Italy. The terms of the loans effectively mirror those of the rated notes, with payments under Facility A1 and Facility A2 servicing the class A1 notes and class A2 notes, respectively. The class A1 notes' rating and Outlook reflect the first-demand, irrevocable and unconditional guarantee provided by SACE S.p.A (the Italian export credit agency; 'A-'/Negative). The guarantee provided by SACE to the issuer is in respect of the project company's obligations under Facility A1 and not on the class A1 notes directly.