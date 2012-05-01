(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 01 - Authorities in several European countries may be unwilling to impose a fixed limit on asset-encumbrance as part of any future bail-in legislation because of the deep-rooted role covered bonds play in their markets, Fitch Ratings says. If such a limit were introduced, the most affected banks would be specialised covered bond issuers in France, Germany and Scandinavia as well as banks in southern Europe that have become dependent on central bank financing.

The idea of limiting encumbrance, or requiring banks to maintain a minimum amount of unsecured debt, was highlighted in a report on bail-in for systemic financial institutions from the International Monetary Fund last week. The report argued that the limit could be needed to make bail-in effective, as unsecured debt provides the new capital in such a situation.

Encumbrance levels are difficult to measure and compare because of inconsistent and even poor disclosure by banks, although some banks have improved their disclosure in 2011 financial statements. Fitch considers that high encumbrance levels are not necessarily a sign of stress, but can instead be due to the structure of a country's banking and investment sector. This is reflected in our data on covered bond issuance, which shows Scandinavian and German banks are among the biggest issuers of covered bonds as a percentage of their total balance sheet. However, when a bank starts to increase encumbrance, this is often a sign of stress.

The number of banks issuing covered bonds has increased in recent years because of the high cost of, and reduced demand for, unsecured funding. Although there is no notable pick up in issuance from traditional users in northern Europe and indeed some are reducing the volumes outstanding as these mature, Fitch notes an increase in issuance by banks particularly in Spain. This issuance is usually retained as collateral to repo with the European Central Bank (ECB).

Covered bonds in northern Europe have an established role in financial markets and are a key component of local pension funds, being seen as the safest holdings available in countries where sovereign debt issuance is low. However, covered bonds are also issued internationally. While it's unclear where any potential encumbrance limit would be set, it would be difficult for European authorities to impose a limit if it interferes with the broader operations of these markets.

Covered bonds sold into the market are in Fitch's view less of a concern than some other forms of secured funding encumbering balance sheets. Increasing dependence by banks in the more troubled eurozone countries on secured funding, most notably the ECB's three-year LTRO as well as market repo funding, is a more negative ratings driver for Fitch..

Fitch expects to publish special reports on the encumbrance of European banks' balance sheets and the use of covered bond funding over the next few months.