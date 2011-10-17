(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 17- Further to its recent series of European Insurance
Roadshow events, Fitch Ratings has today published a multimedia
companion document to the conferences.
This combines summary video interviews with many of the
events' key speakers, and links to both conference presentation
slides and all relevant research reports.
Topics covered during these Insurance Roadshow events
included:
-- Are European insurers exposed to the euro zone sovereign
crisis?
-- What does Solvency II mean for the insurance industry?
-- What are the key principles of Fitch's new rating
criteria on hybrids?
-- What are the main developments right now in the UK life
sector?
-- What are the current main risks to the French insurance
market?
-- What are the main themes across the Dutch insurance
market?
-- Is the German insurance market prepared to meet the
sector's current challenges?
-- What are the key themes across the Italian insurance
market?
-- What are the key challenges for the Global Reinsurance
sector in the next 12-24 months?
-- What are the differences between US regulation and
Solvency II?
Fitch's European Insurance Roadshow is an annual series of
events that this year took place in Amsterdam, Frankfurt,
London, Milan and Paris during October.
