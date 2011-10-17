(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 17- Further to its recent series of European Insurance Roadshow events, Fitch Ratings has today published a multimedia companion document to the conferences.

This combines summary video interviews with many of the events' key speakers, and links to both conference presentation slides and all relevant research reports.

Topics covered during these Insurance Roadshow events included:

-- Are European insurers exposed to the euro zone sovereign crisis?

-- What does Solvency II mean for the insurance industry?

-- What are the key principles of Fitch's new rating criteria on hybrids?

-- What are the main developments right now in the UK life sector?

-- What are the current main risks to the French insurance market?

-- What are the main themes across the Dutch insurance market?

-- Is the German insurance market prepared to meet the sector's current challenges?

-- What are the key themes across the Italian insurance market?

-- What are the key challenges for the Global Reinsurance sector in the next 12-24 months?

-- What are the differences between US regulation and Solvency II?

Fitch's European Insurance Roadshow is an annual series of events that this year took place in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Milan and Paris during October.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Insurance Roadshow

here